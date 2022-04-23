Cowen Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,095.14.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,887.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,089.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,244.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

