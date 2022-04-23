Cowen Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.59.

AVTR opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 26.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 78.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

