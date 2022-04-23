Credit Suisse Group Cuts Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €67.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from €58.00 ($62.37) to €70.50 ($75.81) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.