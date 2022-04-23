Credit Suisse Group Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$51.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.71.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 49.28.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

