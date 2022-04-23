Credit Suisse Group Trims CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Target Price to $100.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CD Projekt from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $82.06.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.