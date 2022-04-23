Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $273,266.20 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $273,266.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,117,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,168,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

