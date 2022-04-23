Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $273,266.20 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $273,266.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,117,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,168,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
