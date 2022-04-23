Critical Contrast: Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) vs. Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine 4 and Lumentum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.97 -$19.41 million N/A N/A Lumentum $1.74 billion 3.50 $397.30 million $4.96 17.03

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04% Lumentum 22.57% 17.82% 10.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine 4 and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 0 2 13 0 2.87

Lumentum has a consensus target price of $107.07, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Summary

Lumentum beats Alpine 4 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision. In addition, it provides fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers; and designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and others, as well as specialized spiral duct work. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

