Critical Review: Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) versus GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digipath and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of GBT Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digipath and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.50 million 0.61 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A GBT Technologies $180,000.00 8.32 -$33.93 million N/A N/A

Digipath has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -21.68% N/A -33.14% GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27%

Summary

Digipath beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digipath (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. In addition, its labs screen medicinal and recreational cannabis for potentially harmful contaminants, including residual solvents; moisture; water activity; visual inspection; pesticides; heavy metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, and nickel; biological toxins comprising aflatoxin and ocratoxins; and microbial contaminants consisting of E. coli, salmonella, coliforms, aspergillus, gram negative bacteria, total aerobic bacteria, and mold and yeast. Digipath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GBT Technologies (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.