Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of COIHY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. Croda International has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

