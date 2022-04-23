CSFB Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.66.

INE opened at C$18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

