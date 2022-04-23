CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.38% of CTS worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after buying an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.40%.

CTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CTS Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.