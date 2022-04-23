CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $15,677,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

