Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 32,726 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $29,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.76. 2,446,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

