Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 6,615 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,532 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded down $42.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,227. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.52 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $314.73.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

