Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

ECL stock traded down $4.82 on Friday, hitting $175.20. 1,049,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,130. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $203.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

