Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

ATVI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $78.61. 3,890,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,251. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

