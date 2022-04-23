Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.27% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 93,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. 378,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

