Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.62.

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.51. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

