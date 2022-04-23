Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $18.16 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,582 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 91,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,579,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,081,000 after buying an additional 291,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

BSX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. 11,485,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

