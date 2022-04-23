Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $19.02 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.90. 1,664,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.74. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

