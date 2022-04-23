Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $36.66 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.05 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

