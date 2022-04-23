Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $45.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.56. 1,370,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.68 and its 200-day moving average is $296.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.65 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

