Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. 462,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.