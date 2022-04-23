Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,557 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,591,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,526,982. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

