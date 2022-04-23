Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,756,355. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

