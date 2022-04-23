Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,087 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 7,082,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

