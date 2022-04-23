Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

