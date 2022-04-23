Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.51. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

