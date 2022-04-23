Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $206.10. 1,579,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

