Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 17,987 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 976,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,701.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,671,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689,098. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.