Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of BAX traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

