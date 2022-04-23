Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.28. 2,458,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,833. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

