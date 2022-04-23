Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. 555,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,388. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

