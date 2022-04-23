Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,325 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $13,286,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,507,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 470.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.