Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average of $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.38 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

