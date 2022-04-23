Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.28. 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

