Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,129,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cummins by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,797,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 855,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

