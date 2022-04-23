CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

CYBE stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

