Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and $227.26 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00104130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,076,134,400 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

