Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

DQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.