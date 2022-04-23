Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $41.28 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

