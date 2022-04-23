Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

DRI stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,357,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

