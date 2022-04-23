Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $69,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.