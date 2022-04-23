Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.99 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $11.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $48.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.19 billion to $51.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $59.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $20.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.57. 2,148,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,836. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

