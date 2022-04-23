Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.35 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $14.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

DK stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 972,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,803. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

