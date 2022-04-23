DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $49.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.11.

XRAY stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

