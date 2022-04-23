DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $57.78 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $57.78 million and $884,553.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005564 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.52 or 0.07406087 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.58 or 0.99818997 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

