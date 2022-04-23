Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $13.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,906,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

