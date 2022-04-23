Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Target Price to GBX 2,800

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.72) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,194.04.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

