Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.43 ($34.87).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €25.04 ($26.92) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.34.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

